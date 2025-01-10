Karisma Kapoor's Wish To Go Back In Time Is All Of Us

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 10 (IANS) One of the most bankable stars from the 90s, Karisma Kapoor keeps the netizens hooked with her social posts. Recently, the 'Fiza' took to the stories section of her IG and treated the fans with another gripping post.

Karisma Kapoor shared a gorgeous picture of herself standing on the balcony of what looked like her hotel room. The stunner posed in a black floral co-ord set with her open hair flying in the wind. One can also see a breathtaking view of the beach in the backdrop. She captioned the post, "Rewind! Let's go back". It feels like the is missing her vacation days and who can blame her?

Previously, Karisma Kapoor took to her official Instagram stories, and shared a post stating her“rules for 2025”. The 'Zubeidaa' actress re-shared a post that read:“Rules for 2025: Call who calls you. Visit who visits you. Ignore who ignores you.”

Karisma Kapoor also dropped a string of mesmerizing pictures of herself dressed in an all-black ensemble. The stunner was seen posing in a pantsuit. Her ensemble was tied up with a sleek hairdo, minimal makeup, and dangling earrings. She captioned the post,“Black and bold.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Karisma Kapoor will next be seen leading the forthcoming series, "Brown". The show will focus on the life of a detective and recovering alcoholic who is investigating the murder of a young woman from a well-connected family. Made under the direction of Abhinay Deo, the series will also star Surya Sharma, Helen, Soni Razdan, Meghna Malik, Jisshu Sengupta, K.K. Raina, Ajinkya Deo, Aniruddh Roy, Shatrughan Kumar, andKiara Sadh in key roles.

Bankrolled by Rithika Rajachandran and Satrajit Sen, "Brown" will see camera work performed by Amogh Deshpande. Rajmohan Anjapuly has looked after the editing for the show.