Azerbaijani Consulate Temporarily Evacuated Amid Wildfires In Los Angeles

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The building the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles has been temporarily evacuated due to the escalating fires. Azerbaijani Foreign spokesman Aykhan Hajizade confirmed the evacuation, Azernews reports.

“Despite the evacuation, the Consulate General continues its activities remotely. The course of events is monitored, and communication channels with citizens are constantly kept open,” Hajizade stated.

The Consulate General remains focused on ensuring the safety of Azerbaijani citizens amid the unfolding crisis in the second-largest city in the United States.

The death toll from the devastating forest fires in Los Angeles, California, has risen to 10, as reported on January 7.