Azerbaijani Consulate Temporarily Evacuated Amid Wildfires In Los Angeles
The building housing the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los
Angeles has been temporarily evacuated due to the escalating fires.
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman Aykhan Hajizade confirmed
the evacuation, Azernews reports.
“Despite the evacuation, the Consulate General continues its
activities remotely. The course of events is monitored, and
communication channels with citizens are constantly kept open,”
Hajizade stated.
The Consulate General remains focused on ensuring the safety of
Azerbaijani citizens amid the unfolding crisis in the
second-largest city in the United States.
The death toll from the devastating forest fires in Los Angeles,
California, has risen to 10, as reported on January 7.
