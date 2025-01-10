Ukraine's Air Raid Targets Russian Defense Industry Facilities Disguised As Civil Factories
Date
1/10/2025 5:06:20 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, says Ukraine attacked“disguised” defense industry facilities in Russia's Rostov and Leningrad regions.
That's according to the official's post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"Disguised defense industry facilities were attacked in Russia's Rostov and Leningrad regions. Russia is passing off defense plants as civil ones, trying to hide their actual production. But we are aware of everything," the report says.
Read also:
Ramstein meeting: results, plans for future
According to media reports, factories in Russia are on fire after a drone attack. A blaze broke out in an industrial zone in Gatchina, Leningrad region, where an“acetone plant” is in flames. A large fire also broke out in Rostov region at the PlastFactor plant.
MENAFN10012025000193011044ID1109075948
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.