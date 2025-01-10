Ukraine's Air Raid Targets Russian Defense Industry Facilities Disguised As Civil Factories

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, says Ukraine attacked“disguised” defense facilities in Russia's Rostov and Leningrad regions.

That's according to the official's post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Disguised defense industry facilities were attacked in Russia's Rostov and Leningrad regions. Russia is passing off defense as civil ones, trying to hide their actual production. But we are aware of everything," the report says.

According to media reports, factories in Russia are on fire after a drone attack. A blaze broke out in an industrial zone in Gatchina, Leningrad region, where an“acetone plant” is in flames. A large fire also broke out in Rostov region at the PlastFactor plant.