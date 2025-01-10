EU Promises To Gradually Ease Sanctions On Syria If Tangible Progress Made
1/10/2025 5:04:36 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BRUSSELS, Jan 10 (KUNA -- The European Union (EU) said on Friday that it could gradually ease sanctions imposed on Syria "provided there is tangible progress".
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said in a tweet on (X) that the EU, during the Quint meeting on Syria's transition, reaffirmed the need for an inclusive government that protects all minorities.
Kallas, who represented the EU, joined the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Italy in Rome to "coordinate efforts" for Syria's transition.
For his part, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani stated that Western powers are seeking a "stable and united Syria." (end)
