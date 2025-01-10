Al-Futtaim Unveils 'Blue AI', A Smart Lifestyle Advisor Made In The UAE

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Al-Futtaim is pleased to announce the launch of Blue AI, a groundbreaking feature within the Blue Rewards app that empowers customers to interact with all their favourite brands in new and dynamic ways. The feature will reach more than five million Blue Rewards customers in the first year. The announcement was made at Al-Futtaim's AI Summit, showcasing the group's ongoing focus on integrating cutting edge technologies to improve customer experiences.

The first AI of its kind in the Middle East, Blue AI developed by Al-Futtaim in the United Arab Emirates, is a smart lifestyle advisor and customer engagement platform that offers seamless guidance and tailored insights across the Blue ecosystem of products and services, setting a new standard in personalised customer engagement.

Blue AI offers several core features designed to enhance the customer journey; users can browse fashion essentials tailored to their unique tastes, get instant access to beauty products with expert guidance, enjoy automated product recommendations, access test drive bookings at their fingertips and also seamlessly integrates a streamlined one-click multi-brand checkout experience that simplifies shopping like never before. Designed with customers at its core, this innovative platform enriches the user journey by offering experiences uniquely suited to every individual's preference.

Moza Al Futtaim, Chief AI Officer at Al-Futtaim, shared:“At Al-Futtaim, we are dedicated to driving innovation across our ecosystem, inspiring meaningful change and making everyday life better. That's why we are so excited to introduce Blue AI, created to enrich the customer journey and enhance their experience. AI has emerged as a powerful tool for personalisation, and we are harnessing it to better understand what truly matters to our customers. Blue AI helps us turn deep insights into meaningful actions, making every minute on the app smarter, smoother, and more in tune with your needs. The launch of Blue AI goes beyond technology – it's about using innovation to spark genuine connections and transform the way we serve each individual user.”

A Bold Step Toward the Future of Shopping:

The launch of Blue AI aligns with the UAE's overarching vision to become a global leader in innovation, where advanced technologies such as AI are harnessed to enhance everyday life. It also comes as part of Al-Futtaim's broader commitment to adopting data-driven technology in the quest to enhance customer experience and provide diverse avenues to navigate the digital shopping landscape.

Himanshu Shrivastava, Group Chief Technology Officer at Al Futtaim, added,“Human centred approach is at the heart of how we design our platforms, and Blue AI exemplifies our dedication to continuous innovation in the retail space. With this new feature, we are transforming how customers shop, learning from their preferences while elevating the experience to new levels. By fostering deeper connections between customers and the brands and products they love, Blue AI delivers a faster, more intuitive, and ultimately more enjoyable shopping journey.”

Blue AI is initially launching in the UAE, before expanding to eight markets across the region in its first year, bringing its groundbreaking capabilities to an even broader audience. This launch underscores Al-Futtaim's dedication to customer-centric innovation, empowering individuals to make smarter, more convenient choices through tailored, intuitive solutions.

