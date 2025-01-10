Los Angeles Wildfires: Vijay Mallya's Son Sidhartha Shares Update On Safety, Says 'If Anyone In LA Needs Anything...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Sidhartha Mallya, the son of fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, took to his social and shared an update saying that he and his wife who are curently in Los Angeles are safe. His story amid the time when city is battling raging widespread wildfires that have killed at least 10 people.

Sharing an update on his Instagram story, he said,“Thank you everyone who reached out. Jasmine, myself and the animals are safe. If anyone in LA needs anything, please reach out to us.”





Sidhartha Mallya's Instagram story

LA wildfires update

Wildfires menacing Los Angeles have killed at least 10 people and devoured nearly 10,000 structures, with five fires burning into a third night on Thursday, as dry desert winds fanning the flames again gathered strength.

The Palisades Fire between Santa Monica and Malibu on the city's western flank and the Eaton Fire in the east near Pasadena already rank as the most destructive in Los Angeles history, consuming more than 34,000 acres (13,750 hectares) - or some 53 square miles - turning entire neighborhoods to ash.

From celebrities losing their homes to cancelled premieres and halted productions, Hollywood came to a stand-still because these raging wildfires.



"We're already looking ahead to aggressively rebuild the city of Los Angeles," said Mayor Karen Bass, a Democrat, who faced criticism from President-elect Donald Trump and other Republicans over her handling of the disaster.

President Joe Biden , who declared a major disaster on Tuesday, promised on Thursday that the federal government would reimburse 100 percent of the recovery for the next 180 days to pay for debris and hazard material removal, temporary shelters and first responder salaries.



In all, five wildfires burned in Los Angeles County, with the largest Palisades fire just 6% contained and the Eaton fire 0% contained. Skies buzzed with aircraft dropping retardant and water on the flaming hills. As per Bloomberg report, Kenneth Fire that broke out and expanded rapidly north of the 101 Freeway is 35% contained and Hurst Fire is 37% contained.

(With inputs from Reuters)