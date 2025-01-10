Game Changer: PVR Cinemas Launches Contest To Win Signed Poster Of Ram Charan Movie 3-Steps To Claim Prize

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Game Changer: One of the most awaited movies of the year hit the big screen on January 10. Charan and Kiara Advani starrer is expected to kickstart 2025 on a high note. Announcing a surprise for Ram Charan fans, PVR Cinemas announced that after answering a question cinema enthusiasts will stand a chance to win 'signed posters.'

PVR Cinemas will declare the winners of this competition on its Instagram page. Participants need to movie tickets of the action thriller directed by Shankar and share their answer in the comments.

| Game Changer public review: Netizens hail Ram Charan's 'blockbuster hit' How to claim prize?

The caption to the post states,“Get ready for a game-changing surprise! Answer a simple question for a chance to win signed posters.” Detailing the steps to win signed posters, the post mentions the following:

Step 1: Share your answer in the comments

Step 2: Tag PVR CINEMAS and your friends

Step 3: Use #GameChangerAtPVR contest & follow us

| Game Changer trailer: Ram Charan's double role leaves fans excited

Three days before the release of this Tollywood movie, PVR Cinemas announced another competition where participants would get a chance to win free movie tickets on answering a simple question. All eyes are the movie produced under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations by Dil Raju. Certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the movie has an approved runtime of 2 hours and 44 minutes.

Its star cast features S. J. Suryah, Nassar, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma in key roles, apart from Ram Charan Teja and Kiara Advani in the lead.