Game Changer: PVR Cinemas Launches Contest To Win Signed Poster Of Ram Charan Movie 3-Steps To Claim Prize
Date
1/10/2025 5:00:52 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Game Changer: One of the most awaited movies of the year hit the big screen on January 10. RAM Charan and Kiara Advani starrer is expected to kickstart 2025 box office on a high note. Announcing a surprise for Ram Charan fans, PVR Cinemas announced that after answering a question cinema enthusiasts will stand a chance to win 'signed posters.'
PVR Cinemas will declare the winners of this competition on its Instagram page. Participants need to book movie tickets of the Political action thriller directed by Shankar and share their answer in the comments. Also Read
| Game Changer public review: Netizens hail Ram Charan's 'blockbuster hit' How to claim prize?
The caption to the post states,“Get ready for a game-changing surprise! Answer a simple question for a chance to win signed posters.” Detailing the steps to win signed posters, the post mentions the following:
Step 1: Share your answer in the comments
Step 2: Tag PVR CINEMAS and your friends
Step 3: Use #GameChangerAtPVR contest & follow us Also Read
| Game Changer trailer: Ram Charan's double role leaves fans excited
Three days before the release of this Tollywood movie, PVR Cinemas announced another competition where participants would get a chance to win free movie tickets on answering a simple question. All eyes are the movie produced under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations by Dil Raju. Certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the movie has an approved runtime of 2 hours and 44 minutes.
Its star cast features S. J. Suryah, Nassar, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma in key roles, apart from Ram Charan Teja and Kiara Advani in the lead.
MENAFN10012025007365015876ID1109075902
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.