Celebrating Excellence: Shamila Ajodha Receives The World Health Organization (WHO) Director General’S Excellence Award 2024

Dedication, commitment, diligence, and an unwavering sense of duty – this is how the team at the World Organization country office Mauritius described Shamila Ajodha, for her unflinching support as prgramme assistant.

She is truly the cornerstone of the team.

During the past two decades, Shamila has excelled in her role, delivering high-quality work with tireless commitment.

Her assiduity and pursuit of excellence were key to the many successes and achievements of“Team Mauritius.”

Shamila stepped in and handled effectively and efficiently multiple roles to fill the gap when members from operations cluster are on official leave or when the workload warrants same to ensure business continuity.

What truly sets Shamila apart is her remarkable, inspiring positive attitude and resilience.



Shamila reflects the core values of the World Health Organization through her outstanding dedication, exceptional organizational skills, collaborative spirit, and positive outlook. She remains an inspiration, a role model, and a true champion for the WHO Mauritius team.

Congratulations Shamila.

Well-deserved.



