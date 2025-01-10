Lambdatest Transforms Visual Testing With The Introduction Of New Features In The Smartui Visual AI Engine For Flawless...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--LambdaTest , a leading cloud-based unified testing platform, has enhanced its SmartUI Visual AI Engine to transform visual testing further and improve digital experiences. With these enhancements, SmartUI empowers developers and testers to effortlessly eliminate tricky visual bugs, reduce noise in test results, and ensure websites and apps appear flawless to users.

The Visual AI Engine now employs advanced, homegrown algorithms to reduce visual noise, address layout shifts, and pinpoint significant changes on web pages, ensuring cleaner and more accurate testing results. SmartUI also introduces innovative features such as Page Shift Detection, anti-aliasing noise reduction, and advanced text stabilization powered by Optical Character Recognition (OCR). These enhancements drastically minimize false positives and improve the overall reliability of visual testing.

Speaking about the new features Mayank Bhola, Co-Founder and Head of Product at LambdaTest, said,“We are proud to introduce SmartUI, a testament to our commitment to empowering teams with cutting-edge tools for delivering flawless digital experiences. By leveraging AI-driven capabilities, SmartUI redefines productivity, reduces review time by fourfold, and provides unmatched accuracy in visual testing. This is a significant step forward in ensuring quality at speed for teams worldwide.”

SmartUI seamlessly integrates with popular test automation frameworks such as Selenium, Appium, Cypress, Puppeteer, TestCafe, and Playwright. With these integrations, teams can streamline their workflows, focusing on delivering value to their users while SmartUI ensures precision in testing.

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is an intelligent and omnichannel software quality assurance platform that enables businesses to accelerate time to market through AI-powered cloud-based test authoring, orchestration, and execution. Over 10,000+ enterprise customers and 2+ million users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs.



Browser & App Testing Cloud allows users to run both manual and automated tests of web and mobile apps across 5000+ different browsers, real devices, and operating system environments. HyperExecute helps customers run and orchestrate test grids in the cloud for any framework and programming language at blazing-fast speeds to reduce quality test time, helping developers build software faster.

