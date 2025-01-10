Delhi Police, Jharkhand ATS Arrest Suspected Al Qaeda Operative In Ranchi

(MENAFN- IANS) Ranchi, Jan 10 (IANS) In a joint operation, the Delhi Police's Special Cell and Jharkhand Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested Shahbaz Ansari, an alleged operative of in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) in a raid in the Chanho station area of Ranchi on Friday, officials said.

Ansari is now being prepared to be taken to Delhi for further investigation.

This arrest follows an operation in August 2023, during which eight AQIS-linked individuals were apprehended in Jharkhand and Rajasthan. Among those arrested were Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed, a radiologist from Jamshedpur, Mohammad Faizan from Hazaribagh, and three Rajasthan residents -- Inamul Ansari, Motiur Rahman, and Altaf Ansari.

Ansari had been evading capture since that operation and was listed as a wanted suspect.

The raid in August last year uncovered AQIS's plans to expand its influence across multiple Indian states, including Jharkhand. Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed was identified as a key figure in these efforts. He allegedly spearheaded the formation of the "Ranchi Radical Group" (RRG), which aimed to radicalise and recruit individuals for suicide attacks.

Ansari was reportedly an active participant in this module but managed to evade authorities during the earlier crackdown.

The group had established a training camp in a remote hilly forested area near Ranchi, where recruits were prepared for extremist activities.

Authorities recovered significant evidence during these operations, including documents and electronic devices. Preliminary analysis revealed the group's objectives, which included expanding AQIS's network across India.

They were also engaged in radicalising and recruiting youth; promoting the establishment of Sharia law in India, planning terrorist activities in major cities including Delhi, and preparing for actions against neighbouring Bangladesh.

The AQIS is a regional branch of Al Qaeda, active in Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Myanmar, and Bangladesh. The group has been involved in various terrorist activities and plots, posing a major threat to regional stability and security.

Authorities are intensifying their efforts to dismantle AQIS networks and prevent further attempts to radicalise vulnerable individuals.

Investigations into Ansari's role and connections are ongoing.