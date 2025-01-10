'Friends Of Ambanis' Claim Couldn't Get THESE Content Creators Into Antilia Here's What Happened Watch Viral Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A of Ambani's security guard mocking content creators, who claimed to be friends with the billionaire while attempting to enter his residence, has gone on social media. Content creators Ben Sumadiwiria and Aris Yeager posted a video on Instagram wherein they learned the hard way that getting into the world's most expensive private residence isn't easy. In a viral stunt, the duo attempted to gain access to the luxury building.

Here's what happened





Watch Viral Video here