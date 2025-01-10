عربي


'Friends Of Ambanis' Claim Couldn't Get THESE Content Creators Into Antilia Here's What Happened Watch Viral Video

1/10/2025 3:14:21 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A video of Ambani's security guard mocking content creators, who claimed to be friends with the billionaire while attempting to enter his residence, has gone viral on social media. Content creators Ben Sumadiwiria and Aris Yeager posted a video on Instagram wherein they learned the hard way that getting into the world's most expensive private residence isn't easy. In a viral stunt, the duo attempted to gain access to the luxury building.

Here's what happened


Watch Viral Video here


