Award-Winning Scoliolife® Clinic Expands To Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia With Innovative Non-Surgical Scoliosis Treatment

Discover the modern and welcoming interior of ScolioLife® in Kuala Lumpur, designed for comfort and advanced non-surgical scoliosis care.

Step into the ScolioLife® Interior Exercise Facility in Kuala Lumpur, a state-of-the-art space designed to support your scoliosis journey. Equipped with advanced tools and a comfortable environment, it's where personalized exercise programs meet innovatio

Award-Winning ScolioLife® Clinic 2024

Award-Winning ScolioLife® Clinic from Singapore Expands to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia with Innovative Non-Surgical Scoliosis Treatment

- DC Kevin LauKUALA LUMPUR, FEDERAL TERRITORY OF KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ScolioLife® , the internationally renowned scoliosis treatment clinic founded by DC Kevin Lau, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest clinic in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The award-winning clinic, known for its groundbreaking non-surgical scoliosis treatments, brings its innovative and highly effective solutions to scoliosis sufferers in Malaysia, providing hope and transformation through its "Results You Can See " approach.The expansion into Malaysia marks a significant milestone for ScolioLife®, which has already garnered global recognition for its success in treating scoliosis without invasive surgery. This new facility offers state-of-the-art treatment methods that combine advanced technology with holistic care, empowering patients to take control of their spinal health.Transforming Lives with Proven Non-Surgical TreatmentsAt the core of ScolioLife®'s success is its commitment to providing non-invasive scoliosis correction methods. DC Kevin Lau, a leading scoliosis specialist with over two decades of experience, developed the ScolioLife® method after recognizing the limitations of conventional bracing and surgical approaches.The clinic utilizes the proprietary ScolioAlign® brace , which is designed to hyper-correct spinal curves without the need for invasive surgery. This unique brace, combined with the ScolioLife method protocols, helps patients achieve visible and measurable improvements in spinal alignment. The clinic's philosophy emphasizes correcting the root causes of scoliosis rather than just managing symptoms, resulting in long-term positive outcomes."Results You Can See" – A Game Changer in Scoliosis CareThe Kuala Lumpur clinic is built on the same foundation of success as the Singapore flagship location, with an 86% success rate in non-surgical scoliosis correction. The "Results You Can See" approach ensures that patients experience visible progress throughout their treatment journey, which builds confidence and motivation in their recovery process.Key elements of the ScolioLife® approach include:.Advanced Diagnostics: Comprehensive 3D spinal assessments provide a clear understanding of each patient's unique spinal curve..Personalized Treatment Plans: Customized protocols combining the ScolioAlign® brace, Schroth-based scoliosis exercises, and nutritional guidance..Continuous Progress Monitoring: Regular follow-ups to track and document visible spinal improvements.Why Choose ScolioLife®?ScolioLife®'s expansion into Kuala Lumpur offers scoliosis sufferers a safer and more effective alternative to surgery. The clinic's success is driven by several factors:.Non-Surgical Expertise: The clinic specializes exclusively in non-invasive scoliosis treatments, avoiding the risks and complications associated with surgery..Holistic Care: Beyond spinal correction, ScolioLife® focuses on the whole body, emphasizing posture correction, nutrition, and overall spinal health..Proven Success Rate: With an impressive 86% success rate, the clinic has helped thousands of patients worldwide regain their confidence and spinal health..Global Recognition: DC Kevin Lau's innovative methods have gained international acclaim, attracting patients from across the globe.Changing the Way Scoliosis is Treated in MalaysiaFor too long, scoliosis sufferers in Malaysia have had limited options beyond invasive surgery or basic bracing methods. The opening of ScolioLife® in Kuala Lumpur provides a groundbreaking alternative for those seeking effective, non-surgical treatment.DC Kevin Lau stated, "Our goal has always been to offer scoliosis patients a real solution without the risks of surgery. We believe that with the right treatment, every individual can achieve visible improvements in their spinal health. We are excited to bring our expertise to Kuala Lumpur and continue transforming lives."Patient Success StoriesScolioLife®'s success is best demonstrated through its numerous patient transformations. From young children to adults, patients have experienced life-changing results. One of the clinic's recent success stories involves a Isabelle a 14-year-old girl from Singapore whose spinal curve was significantly reduced after six months of treatment with the ScolioAlign® brace and the ScolioLife® method protocols.Visit the New Kuala Lumpur ClinicThe new ScolioLife® clinic in Kuala Lumpur offers a welcoming environment with cutting-edge diagnostic tools and treatment technologies. Patients can expect personalized care, expert guidance, and a supportive team dedicated to their spinal health journey.The clinic is conveniently located in Mid Valley City in the Boulevard at:Unit No.7-6, Level 6, Boulevard Signature Office, Mid Valley City, Lingkaran Syed Putra, 58000 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.To celebrate the grand opening, the clinic is offering a special consultation package for just RM 180 (usual price RM 280), which includes a teleconsultation with DC Kevin Lau to ask questions and assess your scoliosis condition.About ScolioLife®Founded by DC Kevin Lau, ScolioLife® is a world-renowned scoliosis clinic specializing in non-surgical treatment methods. With clinics in Singapore, Malaysia, and an upcoming location in Indonesia, ScolioLife® continues to set the standard for holistic and effective scoliosis care. The clinic's innovative approach, combining the ScolioAlign® brace with personalized care plans, has transformed the lives of thousands of scoliosis patients globally.Contact InformationFor media inquiries, appointments, or further information about the new ScolioLife® clinic in Kuala Lumpur, please contact: ScolioLife® Kuala LumpurAddress: Unit No.7-6, Level 6, Boulevard Signature Office, Mid Valley City, Lingkaran Syed Putra, 58000 Kuala Lumpur, MalaysiaPhone: (+60) 12-225-5039Email: ...

Kevin Lau

ScolioLife Sdn. Bhd.

+60 12-225 5039

...

