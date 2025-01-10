Ideoli Group Wins LIT Design Award For Innovative F1 Arcade Lighting Project

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ideoli receives LIT award for F1

Ideoli Group proudly announces its victory at the prestigious LIT Design Awards 2024. Ideoli earned top honors for its work at the F1 Arcade in Washington, DC.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ideoli Group , a global leader in innovative lighting and electrical solutions, is proud to announce its victory at the prestigious LIT Design Awards 2024. Ideoli earned top honors in the“Other Entertainment Lighting Projects” category for its groundbreaking work at the F1 Arcade in Washington, DC.The project featured custom LED fixtures designed to replicate iconic Formula 1 race tracks. Utilizing advanced RGBW technology and DMX control, the fixtures deliver dynamic chase effects and full color customization, immersing visitors in the thrill of Formula 1 racing.“The foundation of this achievement lies in the exceptional leadership and collaboration led by Kilani Digiacomo of Villa Lighting Supply, based out of St. Louis,” said George Stroumboulis, CEO of Ideoli Group.“Kilani's commitment to fostering strong partnerships and her ability to bridge client needs with innovative design solutions were instrumental in bringing this vision to life. The trust instilled between the client created a supportive and collaborative environment where our team could shine” Together, we created a seamless process that allowed our team to truly excel.”Kilani worked closely with Ideoli, F1 Arcade and Anamo Design Studio, based out of London, to ensure the fixtures met the project's high-performance and aesthetic standards. Her leadership during site visits, integration with design and collaboration with trade partners were critical to the project's success.“Collaborating with custom manufacturers like Ideoli is about more than just creating exceptional lighting, it allows us to turn design concepts into reality,” said Kilani Digiacomo, Director of National Accounts at Villa Lighting Supply.“It's about partnership and trust and delivering solutions that enhance the space, streamline installation, and provide long-term performance. I'm proud of the partnership that grew out of dedication to the client, the project and each other”.Ideoli's innovative engineering played a critical role in achieving the project's success.“Being integrated with Kilani and her team allowed us to gain critical insights from the client,” said Chris Hartswick, Chief Product Officer at Ideoli Group.“This allowed us to engineer fixtures that perfectly balanced performance, maintenance, and aesthetic needs.”Beyond its visual appeal, the F1 Arcade project highlights Ideoli's commitment to sustainability. The fixtures were crafted from high-quality, durable materials to reduce environmental impact and designed for easy retrofitting, minimizing waste.This LIT Design Award win solidifies Ideoli Group's position as a leader in the lighting industry, renowned for creating transformative lighting solutions. With a global presence spanning over 30 countries, Ideoli continues to deliver bespoke designs that redefine the possibilities of lighting.About Ideoli GroupIdeoli Group is a premier lighting specialist dedicated to transforming spaces with innovative lighting and electrical solutions. From design to procurement, distribution, and logistics, Ideoli delivers bespoke lighting solutions for clients worldwide, redefining the possibilities of lighting design.For media inquiries, please contact: info(at)ideoli

