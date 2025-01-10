Russian Army Loses Another 1,830 Troops In Ukraine Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to January 10, 2025 amount to nearly 804,930 invaders, including another 1,830 killed or wounded in action in the past day.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine said this in a post on , according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 9,741 enemy tanks (+10 in the past day), 20,253 armored combat (+32), 21,789 artillery systems (+24), 1,260 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,041 air defense systems (+3), 369 aircraft, 331 helicopters, 21,884 unmanned aerial vehicles (+71), 3,017 cruise missiles (+3), 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 33,473 motor vehicles (+86), and 3,689 special equipment units (+3).

Ukraine'sdestroy Russia's Murom surveillance system

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.

As Ukrinform reported, on January 9, as of 22:00, 144 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders occurred at the front.