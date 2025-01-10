Russian Army Loses Another 1,830 Troops In Ukraine Over Past Day
Date
1/10/2025 2:05:55 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to January 10, 2025 amount to nearly 804,930 invaders, including another 1,830 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.
The General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine said this in a post on facebook , according to Ukrinform.
The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 9,741 enemy tanks (+10 in the past day), 20,253 armored combat vehicles (+32), 21,789 artillery systems (+24), 1,260 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,041 air defense systems (+3), 369 aircraft, 331 helicopters, 21,884 unmanned aerial vehicles (+71), 3,017 cruise missiles (+3), 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 33,473 motor vehicles (+86), and 3,689 special equipment units (+3).
Read also:
Ukraine's border guards
destroy Russia's Murom surveillance system
Figures on enemy losses are being updated.
As Ukrinform reported, on January 9, as of 22:00, 144 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders occurred at the front.
MENAFN10012025000193011044ID1109075487
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.