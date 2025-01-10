Singapore-Bound Air India Flight With 170 Passengers Return To Chennai Due To Technical Issue Mid-Air Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) An Air India flight bound for Singapore returned to Chennai after pilots detected a technical snag mid-air on Friday, PTI reported citing airport officials.

The flight was carrying around 170 and made a safe landing after the pilots informed the airport regarding the issue. The engineers are looking at the issues, and the flight is expected to resume its journey. Air India has not yet given an official response to the issue.

A similar incident was reported on Sunday when a Delhi-bound Air India flight made an emergency landing after one of its engines had stopped midair, PTI earlier reported citing sources. On Sunday evening at around 7 pm, Flight 2820 took from the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengalur . After revolving around Bengaluru for nearly an hour, it returned to the airport.

"It happened day before yesterday. We don't have the technical details but the flight made an emergency landing," a source told PTI on Tuesday. No casualties were reported.

On January 3, Air India's subsidiary, Air India Express flight from Dubai had to make a precautionary landing at Karipur Airport after the pilot suspected a failure in the hydraulic system, PTI reported. The aircraft was carrying 182 people including six crew members.

These incidents are reported at a time when Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said that the company is committed to transforming Air India into a top-class airline, PTI quoted Tata Sons Chairman from Global Alumni Meet of NIT Trichy.

Air India was acquired by Tata Group in 2022 after the Indian government signed a share purchase agreement with Tata Sons to sell Air India for ₹18,000 crore.

"My commitment is to take every effort to make Air India, an absolute top-class airline in the world. In terms of the hardware, the flight experience, customer experience, technology and in every which way." Chandrasekaran said.