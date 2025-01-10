ACB Files Case Against 2 Srinagar Smart City Officials

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

File photo

Srinagar- The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday said to have registered cases against two Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL) employees for alleged disproportionate assets.

Addressing a press conference, ACB officials said that the duo including Sajid Yousuf Bhat, Chief Officer and Zahoor Ahmad Dar, Executive Engineer SSCL have been booked under cases related to disproportionate assets, reported news agency KNO.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The case has been registered while searches are underway at 7 locations in this regard,” ACB said without divulging in details.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ACB said the duo has managed to get assets much higher than their lawful income.“We have registered a case and further details can be shared only after the searches and investigation is completed,” ACB said when asked about involvement of more officials.