Kuwait Stands By U.S. Over Wildfires In California

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti of Foreign Affairs on Friday voiced utter solidarity with the U.S. over wildfires in California State, which caused heavy casualties and damage. In a press release, the ministry said that the State of Kuwait extends sincere condolences and sincere solace to the victims' families and wished a swift recovery of the injured. (end) mt

