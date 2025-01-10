عربي


Kuwait Stands By U.S. Over Wildfires In California

Kuwait Stands By U.S. Over Wildfires In California


1/10/2025 7:03:45 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday voiced utter solidarity with the U.S. over wildfires in California State, which caused heavy casualties and damage.
In a press release, the ministry said that the State of Kuwait extends sincere condolences and sincere solace to the victims' families and wished a swift recovery of the injured. (end)
