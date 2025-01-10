Electronic Films Market Poised For Remarkable Growth By 2028: Key Trends And Drivers Revealed

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research, titled,“Electronic Films Market by Type, Thickness, Material, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2021–2028,” the electronic films industry size was valued at $7.75 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach at $12.62 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.00% during the forecast period.Download Research Report Sample & TOC:Electronic film technology is intended for use in electric & electronic applications such as electric displays, printed circuit boards, semiconductors, and others. Electronic films are widely used across electronic display applications, owing to the massive surface area meant for high utilization of electronic films. Further, electronic film applications are divided into thick and thin films. Besides, thick films are widely used across a printed circuit board, which is expected to offer immense opportunities for the electronic films market during the forecast period.The rise in demand for electronic film technology in the consumer electronics sector, owing to a surge in demand for smartphones, tablets, and electronic display applications coupled with an increase in trend toward digitalization across developing countries is anticipated to propel the electronic films market growth . However, the rise in manufacturing costs associated with indium tin oxide films acts as a major restraint for the market growth. Further, the surge in technological advancement in electric film-based applications across electronic applications is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the electric film industry during the forecast period.The non-conductive segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020. The polymer and metal mesh segments collectively accounted for around 75% market share in 2020.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:Competitive Analysis:The Electronic film industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.Some of the major key players in the global Electronic Films Market include,3MDuPontEastman Kodak CompanyGUNZE LIMITEDNITTO DENKO CORPORATIONPanasonic CorporationSaint-Gobain S.A.TDK CorporationTEIJIN LIMITED.TOYOBO CO., LTD.The COVID-19 outbreak has significantly impacted the electronic film market growth across the globe. Delays caused in production due to a lack of skilled workforce and raw material availability due to partial and permanent lockdowns have hindered the growth of the market in various regions. However, the surge in adoption of advanced electronic display and printed circuit board equipment in industrial and manufacturing sectors across the world has propelled the growth of the electronic films market revenue . Further, the emergence of COVID-19 led to a fall in demand for electronic-based applications. This subsequently affected the growth of the electronic film industry.Region-wise, Asia-Pacific holds a significant share of the global electronic film market. Asia-Pacific holds the major market share in the electronics and semiconductor industry. Therefore, the demand and the revenue generated from Asia-Pacific dominate on the global level.Key Findings Of The Study- In 2020, the non-conductive segment accounted for maximum revenue and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 7.00% during the forecast period.- The thick segment accounted for around 60% of the electronic films market share in 2020.- The metal mesh segment of the electronic film market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.20% during the forecast period.- Asia-Pacific contributed a major share of the electronic films market revenue, accounting for more than 34% share in 2020.Inquiry before Buying:About Us:Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports consider significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on analyzing high-tech and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

