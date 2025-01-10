We Will Come Back Soon, Says Ex-Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das After Rejoining BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) Ranchi, Jan 10 (IANS) Former Odisha Governor and Jharkhand Chief Minister, Raghubar Das, officially re-entered active on Friday at a grand ceremony in Ranchi where he took membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of thousands of supporters and senior state party leaders.

The event was marked by celebrations, including bursting of firecrackers by his supporters.

In his speech on the occasion, Das expressed his emotions about the new chapter in his journey.“Starting afresh as a worker of the BJP feels like returning to the comforting shade of my mother's care. Being a Governor was an honour, but serving as a 'servant' of an organisation like the BJP is a matter of pride. I have returned to the party to serve it with unwavering commitment until my last breath,” he said.

Reflecting on his journey, Das added: "Today is a historic day for me. I am taking party membership for the second time since 1980. When I submitted my resignation before I became Governor to the National President of the party, JP Nadda ji, on October 26, 2023, it was an emotional moment. The respect and honour a person from a humble background like me received is only possible in the BJP."

Addressing the party's recent challenges, Das remarked,“The results of the recent Assembly elections were not in our favour, but setbacks are part of politics. We must not lose heart but continue working with dedication to our party's ideals. I firmly believe we will make a strong comeback soon."

Das also extended goodwill to the newly-formed Hemant Soren-led coalition government in the state, saying: "We respect the mandate given to the government and hope it delivers on its promises. However, if they fail to fulfil their commitments or betray the people, we will take the fight from the streets to the Assembly."

He expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, party President Nadda, and state President Babulal Marandi for supporting his return to the BJP fold.

The membership ceremony, held at the BJP's state headquarters, saw the presence of prominent leaders, including state BJP chief Marandi, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, state Executive President Ravindra Ray, Regional Organisation Minister Nagendra, MPs Manish Jaiswal, Kalicharan Singh, Aditya Sahu, former Leader of the Opposition Amar Bauri, and numerous MLAs and state leaders.

Raghubar Das's return to active politics comes at a crucial juncture for the BJP, which is strategizing to strengthen its leadership in Jharkhand. Speculation is rife that Das may once again take on a leadership role in the state, as the party is set to finalise the name of the state president in February.

Having previously served twice as Jharkhand BJP President and as the party's National Vice President, Das is recognised as one of the most prominent OBC leaders in the state. Discussions are also underway about entrusting him with a significant organisational role at the national level.