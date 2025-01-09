Venezuelan Maria Corina Machado Says She Is In A Safe Place And Declares Herself Ready For 'What's To Come'

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) “Thank you to all the citizens who took to the streets to claim our victory on July 28,” said Machado. She also said“Venezuelans; today the brave people showed how to overcome fear. I have never felt so proud to be Venezuelan. Venezuela will be FREE!”

After her recent rally, Machado was violently intercepted with shots fired by personnel.

During the period of her kidnapping, she was forced to record several videos and was later released.

Machado assured that she was“in a safe place” and announced that on Friday she would give details of what happened, in addition to announcing“what is coming.”







Panama criticized the Venezuelan arrest warrant and subsequent arrest of Maria Corina Machado. The Government of Panama also strongly rejected the arrest warrants issued by the Venezuelan regime against seven former presidents of the region, including Panamanians

Ernesto Pérez Balladares

and

Mireya Moscoso.

The regime headed by Nicolás Maduro distributed“wanted” posters of these former presidents, who expressed their support for opposition leader

Edmundo González Urrutia

and their intention to accompany him in his goal of being sworn in as president on January 10.

Maduro, for his part, says he will take office for a third consecutive term in Venezuela, according to Interior Minister

Diosdado Cabello.

Donald Trump Warns Maduro and Says Maria Corina Machado and Edmundo Gonzalez Must Remain 'Alive' and 'Safe'

Venezuelan opposition members take part in a demonstration in support of anti-Chavez leader Maria Corina Machado and opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez on Thursday, in Santiago (Chile).





“Venezuelan democracy activist Maria Corina Machado, (pictured below) and Venezuelan President-elect Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia are peacefully expressing the voices and will of the Venezuelan people, with hundreds of thousands of people demonstrating against the regime,” Trump warned on the social network Truth Social. Opposition leader Edmundo González Urrutia thanked the president-elect of the United States, Donald Trump, for his determination regarding the Venezuelan cause.

On Thursday, January 9, Venezuelan political leader María Corina Machado was intercepted while traveling by motorcycle after participating in a rally in Chacao, Caracas.

Amid gunshots, drones and an operation of more than 17 motorcyclists, María Corina Machado was kidnapped at the end of a demonstration in Caracas.

During the incident, gunshots were fired, Machado was forced to get out of the vehicle and taken against her will, her team confirmed.

According to reports, during her time in detention, she was forced to record several videos before being released. That was revealed by

@ConVzlaComando, the official account of the National Campaign Command of Machado and President-elect Edmundo González.