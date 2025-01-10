Varun Aaron Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Representative Cricket

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) Tearaway quick Varun Aaron has announced his retirement from all forms of representative through a social post on Friday. Aaron, 35, had retired from red-ball cricket at the end of the 2023/24 domestic cricket season.

"For the past 20 years, I have lived, breathed, and thrived on the rush of fast. Today, with immense gratitude, I officially announce my retirement from representative cricket. This journey wouldn't have been possible without God, my family, friends, teammates, coaches, support staff and fans.”

“Over the years, I've had to push both my physical and mental limits to recover from numerous career-threatening injuries, having to come back time and again, this was only possible thanks to the relentless dedication of the physios, trainers, and coaches at the National Cricket Academy."

"I'd also like to thank the BCCI, JSCA, Red Bull, SG Cricket and MRF Tyres for their invaluable support during critical junctures in my career. As I bid farewell to a pursuit that has consumed me completely, I now look forward to savoring the smaller joys in life while staying deeply connected to the game that has given me everything. Fast Bowling has been my first love, and though I step off the field, it will always be a part of who I am," wrote Aaron in his Instagram post.

A product of the MRF pace academy, Aaron's ability to bowl constantly at 150kmph took Indian cricket by storm, and paved the way for his international debut in 2011. Aaron went on to represent India in nine Tests and as many ODIs, claiming a total of 19 wickets. His final appearance for India came in 2015, in a Test match against South Africa in Bengaluru.

But his career was affected by stress fractures to his back and Aaron's final cricketing assignment was through the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he played four games and picked up three wickets for Jharkhand at an average of 53.33.

Aaron played nine seasons of the IPL from 2011 to 2022, and represented Delhi Daredevils, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans.

He became an IPL winner in 2022 when Titans won the competition in its first time of playing the tournament. Outside of cricket, Aaron has worked with his alma mater the MRF Pace Foundation, headed by the legendary Glenn McGrath and was into being an analyst for IPL 2024 for broadcasters Star Sports.