International Isotopes, Inc. Announces The Amendment Of The Acquisition Of The AMICI, Inc. Product Line

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Shahe Bagerdjian, President of INIS, commented, "We're glad to have come to an agreement with Mr. Bono to finalize the Asset Purchase Agreement. It's good to now have full control of the intellectual property behind the Swirler® and Tru-FitTM and we look forward to the Xenon System joining the rest of our RadVent medical device lineup in 2025."

AMICI, had been a leading and distributor of diagnostic and therapeutic products for lung ventilation, including masks, mouthpieces, bacteria/virus filters, absorbents, and the revolutionary Swirler® Radioaerosol System. This acquisition will further complement the Company's Medical Device segment and will be marketed under our RadVent product line.

For

more

information

about

the

RadVent Swirler®,

Tru-FitTM,

and

Xenon

Systems, please

visit

radvent .

About International Isotopes Inc.

International

Isotopes Inc.

(INIS),

established

in

1995,

with

its

headquarters

in

Idaho

Falls, ID,

USA,

manufactures a wide range of radioisotope-focused products. INIS manufactures and supplies generic sodium iodide I-131 radio-pharmaceutical drug product for hyperthyroidism and thyroid cancer. INIS manufactures and distributes a complete line of calibration and reference standards for nuclear pharmacies and SPECT/PET imaging systems

as well as industrial calibration standards under its RadQual brand. The Company also manufactures Cobalt-60 sealed source products and provides contract manufacturing of various drug products as well as radioisotope

API supply for 3rd party theranostics clients. INIS recently launched a manufacturing joint venture with Alpha Nuclides,

to

bring

INIS

and

RadQual products

into China via

Radnostix China. The Company is working to launch its RadVent brand of medical devices in 2025, which includes the Swirler® and Tru-FitTM product lines.

For

more information, visit intisoid .

International

Isotopes

Inc. Safe Harbor

Statement

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements with respect to the Company's future growth expectations. Information contained in such forward-looking statements is based on current expectations and is subject to change. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements of International Isotopes Inc. to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Other factors, which could materially affect such forward-looking statements, can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at

, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Investors, potential investors, and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward- looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this press release and International Isotopes, Inc. and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

