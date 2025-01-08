Qatar states discussions to end Gaza conflict continue without set timeline

(MENAFN) Qatar said Tuesday that negotiations aimed at ending Israel’s genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are ongoing, but it is not possible to set a timeline for their conclusion.



The statement came from Majed Al-Ansari, advisor to Qatar’s prime and spokesperson for the of Foreign Affairs, during a weekly briefing in the capital Doha, according to a ministry release.



Al-Ansari emphasized that discussions remain at a “technical level” and reaffirmed Qatar’s commitment to continuing mediation efforts despite challenges.



“Qatar always believes in the necessity of pursuing these efforts, no matter how difficult the circumstances,” he said.



Last Friday, an Israeli delegation returned to Doha to resume indirect negotiations with the Palestinian group Hamas mediated by Qatar and Egypt with the aim of finalizing a prisoner exchange and securing a cease-fire.



Al-Ansari noted that representatives from all sides meet regularly in Doha and Cairo but cautioned that there is no timeline or specific expectations for the negotiations.



“We will announce any direct results once they are reached,” he said.

MENAFN08012025000045016755ID1109067098