Canada's Next Prime Minister To Be Chosen In March

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Liberal Party leaders have announced that after the leadership vote, which took place following Justin Trudeau's resignation this week, the next prime of Canada will be announced on March 9, 2025.

According to the Associated Press, these leaders said late Thursday, January 9, that Trudeau will remain as Canada's prime minister until the new Liberal leader is chosen.

The report states that the leading candidates for the Liberal leadership are Mark Carney and Chrystia Freeland.

Meanwhile, Sachit Mehra, leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, stated,“After a strong and secure process across the country, the Liberal Party of Canada will choose a new leader on March 9 and will be ready to fight and win the 2025 elections.”

It is worth noting that Justin Trudeau announced his resignation earlier this week after losing significant support within his party and the country.

Following Trudeau's resignation, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump commented that the people of Canada would prefer to be a state of the United States.

This statement from Trump triggered reactions from Canadian officials. The ongoing leadership transition within the Liberal Party marks a pivotal moment for Canadian politics, as the party prepares for the upcoming elections.

The new leader will need to address internal divisions and strengthen the party's position, while also responding to international comments that have sparked national debate.

