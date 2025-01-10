Massive Wildfires Destroy Thousands Of Homes In Los Angeles

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Two massive fires continue to rage across Los Angeles, threatening both the east and west sides of the city. Despite the ongoing flames, a temporary decrease in strong winds, which had fueled the fires over the past two days, allowed firefighting teams to slow the fires' explosive spread.

The Palisades fire between Santa Monica and Malibu in the west, and the Eaton fire near Pasadena in the east, have become the most devastating wildfires in Los Angeles history. These fires have already consumed nearly 31,000 hectares (about 125 square kilometers) of land, reducing entire neighborhoods to ashes.

Local authorities confirmed at least five deaths, with thousands of homes and businesses destroyed. Around 180,000 people have been forced to evacuate, and evacuation warnings have been issued for an additional 200,000 residents.

Los Angeles Sheriff Robert Luna stated in a press conference that the death toll may rise, adding that the Eaton fire alone has either destroyed or severely damaged between 4,000 and 5,000 buildings.

According to the Los Angeles Times, in the Palisades fire, more than 5,300 structures have been completely destroyed. Firefighters are beginning house-to-house searches as soon as the area is deemed safe.

The private weather company AccuWeather has estimated the economic damage caused by the fires at between $135 billion and $150 billion, which will likely lead to a challenging recovery process and a sharp increase in homeowners' insurance costs.

In total, five wildfires are currently burning across Los Angeles, with one particularly intense fire spreading past the Ventura County border. Reuters reported that the skies are filled with planes dropping water and fire-retardant chemicals onto the burning hills.

As the fires continue to spread, the Mount Wilson Observatory, famous for Edwin Hubble's discoveries, has become a new target. Firefighters are on-site trying to protect the historic site from the approaching flames.

Firefighting efforts have been bolstered by teams from six other states, while 250 firefighting units from Northern California have been deployed to Southern California. International support has also arrived, with Canada sending planes and offering 250 Canadian firefighters to assist in the efforts.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed Canada's solidarity with the U.S., stating,“We tell our American neighbors: Canada is here to help.”

