Supreme Court Bars Action On Shahi Jama Masjid Well Without Permission, Calls For Status Report In Two Weeks

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Supreme Court of India (SC) on January 10 has issued a notice on a plea by the Sambhal's Jama Masjid management committee, and ordered status quo with regard to a private well located near the entrance of the mosque, PTI reported.

The SC bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar directed that no steps be taken regarding the well without its permission and instructed the authorities to file a status report within two weeks.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by the Committee of Management of Shahi Jama Masjid, which challenged a November 19, 2024 order by the Sambhal Senior Division Civil Judge that allowed the appointment of an advocate commissioner to survey the mosque.

It argued that the survey led to violence and loss of life, prompting the urgent intervention of the top court. Representing the Committe, Senior Advocate Huzefa Ahmadi noted the historical significance of the well, stating,“We have been drawing water from the well since time immemorial.”

He also raised concerns over a notice referring to the site as“Hari Mandir” and plans for starting religious activities there.

| Sambhal row: Jama Masjid Shahi Imam urges PM to 'win hearts of Muslims' SC Order Disallows Puja At Well

“No such activities will be permitted. Please file a status report,” the CJI said. The bench said the status quo must be maintained concerning the well, and no notices related to it would be given effect.

Appearing for the other side, Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain said the well is outside the mosque's purview and has historically been used for worship.