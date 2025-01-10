Trump Confirms Plans For Meeting With Putin

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Donald Trump, the President-elect of the United States, responded to Russian President Vladimir Putin's willingness to engage in dialogue with him, stating that preparations for the meeting are underway. Earlier, the Kremlin had announced that was ready to talk with Trump.

Trump made the statement before meeting with governors at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

However, did not specify a date for the meeting.

The U.S. President-elect said on Thursday,“He (Putin) wants to meet, and we are arranging it.”

“He has said that even publicly and we have to get that war over with. That's a bloody mess.”

Previously, Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for the Kremlin, said that if President-elect Trump wishes to contact Vladimir Putin after the inauguration, the Russian president would welcome it.

Trump is set to be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States in just ten days, on January 20, 2025.

Peskov added,“If there is political will to resume contact at the highest level after Trump takes office, President Putin will welcome it.”

Earlier, Putin had described Trump as“smart” and said he would find a solution to the war in Ukraine. Trump has frequently emphasized ending the war in Ukraine, but it remains unclear what his specific plans are to resolve this complex conflict.

This potential dialogue between Trump and Putin could significantly impact international relations, especially concerning the ongoing war in Ukraine. While both leaders express a willingness to engage, the true course of the discussion and its outcomes remain uncertain, making it crucial to watch how these diplomatic efforts unfold in the coming months.

