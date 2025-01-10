Mine Explosion In Nuristan Kills One, Injures Another

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) security officials in Eastern Afghanistan, Nuristan province report that a mine explosion in the province has resulted in one miner's death and another being injured.

Ghulam Rahman Haidari, spokesperson for the Taliban's command in Nuristan, said the incident occurred at 2:00 PM on Thursday, January 9, at the“Mawi Ghar” mine in the Duab district of the province.

According to him, the explosion happened while miners were attempting to set fire to a tunnel in the mine.

Haidari added that as a result of the explosion, a person named Ihsanullah was killed, and another individual, Shahidullah, was injured. The injured person was taken to the Duab district hospital, and his condition is currently stable.

Such incidents have consistently claimed the lives of miners in various parts of the country.

Earlier, a gold mine collapse in Badakhshan killed three workers and injured three others.

The lack of proper safety mechanisms, modern equipment, and technological advancements in Afghanistan's mining industry continues to pose significant risks. Without adequate measures in place, these dangerous mining practices will likely result in more fatalities and injuries.

It is crucial for the government and relevant authorities to invest in safer mining practices and modern technologies to ensure the protection of miners and the sustainable development of the sector.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram