'Dual' Control Governance Creating Confusion In J&K: JKPCC Chief

Karra, while speaking to the said that the lack of clarity was harming both the framework and the people of the region.

“The dual control system, which lacks proper business rules, is creating confusion in both and administrative setups. The first casualty of this system is the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” the JKPCC Chief said, as per news agency KNO.

He urged 'stakeholders' at the helm of affairs to address the issue to prevent further erosion of public trust in governance.

Highlighting the contradictions in the government's approach, he pointed out,“On one hand, they claim militancy is under control, but on the other, the region continues to witness sustained attacks, especially in Jammu. This exposes the contradictory stand of the administration.”

The JKPCC leader also highlighted the delay in releasing salaries and the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).“Our salaries have been released, but the CDF remains pending. Without it, addressing the needs of the people is challenging,” he said.

The JKPCC Chief called for an immediate formulation of business rules to eliminate the confusion stemming from dual governance in J&K .

