L&T Chairman’S 90-Hour Work Remark Reflects Larger Ambition Of Nation-Building: Company

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) After facing strong backlash over its Chairman S.N. Subrahmanyan's suggestion to employees to work 90 hours a week -- including Sundays, the company said on Friday that the Chairman's remarks reflect the larger ambition of nation-building,“emphasising that extraordinary outcomes require extraordinary effort”.

In a message to employees that went on social media, Subrahmanyan said: "What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? How long can wives stare at their husbands? Go to the office and start working”.

"Honestly, I am sorry that I am not able to make you work on Sundays. I will be happier if I can make you work on Sundays, because I work on Sundays too," said the L&T Chairman.

A company spokesperson said in a statement that for over eight decades,“we have been shaping India's infrastructure, industries, and technological capabilities”.

“We believe this is India's decade, a time demanding collective dedication and effort to drive progress and realise our shared vision of becoming a developed nation,” said the spokesperson.

“The Chairman's remarks reflect this larger ambition, emphasising that extraordinary outcomes require extraordinary effort. At L&T, we remain committed to fostering a culture where passion, purpose, and performance drive us forward,” the spokesperson further stated.

In his video message, Subrahmanyan encouraged L&T employees to work harder. He spoke about a conversation he had with a Chinese man who said that China could overtake the US because of its strong work ethic.

According to Subrahmanyan, the Chinese man said, "Chinese people work 90 hours a week, while Americans work only 50 hours a week."

The video received a backlash from netizens on social media platforms, including online discussion forum Reddit, with many users comparing it to Infosys founder Murthy's statement about working 70 hours a day.

From Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone to Harsh Goenka, Chairperson of the RPG Group, top celebrities also condemned Subrahmanyan's remarks.

“90 hours a week? Why not rename Sunday to 'Sun-duty' and make 'day off' a mythical concept! Working hard and smart is what I believe in, but turning life into a perpetual office shift? That's a recipe for burnout, not success. Work-life balance isn't optional, it's essential. Well, that's my view! #WorkSmartNotSlave,” Goenka posted on X.