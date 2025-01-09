Anta Kids : Weaving Intangible Cultural Heritage Into The Fabric Of Childhood

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) To celebrate the successful inclusion of Spring Festival in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list, Anta Kids partnered with 13 inheritors of intangible cultural heritage skills including Jiang Yanxia who is a representative inheritor of the Chinese Knot-making Skill. Through a series of activities that are popular among the new generation of Chinese, they initiated a new chapter of cultural integration. This initiative aims to promote intangible cultural heritage to the new generation of Chinese and guide children's growth with the spirit of intangible cultural heritage.

On the day of the event, intangible cultural heritage inheritors such as Jiang Yanxia, Chen Hong, and Luo Zhunima led the children to visit various types of intangible cultural heritage exhibits. Through hands-on crafting classes, they helped the children deeply appreciate the charm of intangible cultural heritage.

The Chinese knot has long been an important symbol of China's excellent traditional culture. It not only contains profound cultural value but also bears rich emotional significance.

In the New Year of the Snake, Anta Kids collaborated with Jiang Yanxia, a master of Chinese knotting and an inheritor of intangible cultural heritage, to create the "Anta Knot." Inspired by the concept of "the snake spitting out a pearl," they skillfully integrated Anta Kids' iconic element "A." They hope that this "auspicious knot" will bring New Year blessings to children and that they can jointly develop the New Year series of clothing by using this as a design element.

Anta Kids skillfully incorporates intangible cultural heritage elements into their fashion show. Led by the young snowboarder Dai Yuyang, children dressed in Anta Kids' New Year attire walked the runway, presenting a runway show to the guests. Cai Xiaojuan, Director of Product at Anta Kids, said that Anta Kids aims to subtly integrate intangible cultural heritage elements into children's clothing designs. This not only gives the clothing a new vitality combining traditional culture and modern aesthetics, but also allows children to experience intangible cultural heritage.

It is reported that

Anta Kids has always been committed to using clothing design to help China's new generation feel proud of being Chinese. Whether the recently launched New Year series or the previous one that cleverly incorporated mortise and tenon structures, Anta Kids has successfully found the perfect balance between cultural heritage and children's clothing.

In 2024, Anta Kids ushered in its key brand development period and thus became the first children's brand in the sports industry to realize a turnover of ten billion yuan. Building on this foundation, Anta Kids introduced the brand proposition of "Technology Leads Growth" and has been implementing it thoroughly. This time, the new Spring Festival clothing launched by Anta Kids not only inherits intangible cultural heritage but also applies the intangible cultural skills to clothing technology. The New Year dragon costume not only incorporates elements of Chinese knots but also features bio-based water-repellent technology. This technology uses bio-based raw materials such as straw and other plant waste as water-repellent agents, reducing the surface tension of the fabric so that water droplets slide off directly when they come into contact with the fabric, solving the problem of clothing getting dirty easily. The "Peaceful Dragon Costume," on the other hand, draws on the natural concept of "extracting from nature and using it naturally" from the Qinghong dyeing process. It uses fibers extracted from apples for yarn production, producing a natural antibacterial effect.

The "Intangible Cultural Heritage Inheritance, Innovating the Future" special Spring Festival exhibition has effectively promoted the inheritance and promotion of intangible cultural heritage among the younger generation. In the future, Anta Kids will leverage its influence among young people to further explore intangible cultural heritage. By more means, Anta Kids will lead young people to experience intangible cultural heritage in their growth and sports activities. This will enhance their sense of identity and pride in intangible cultural heritage, promoting its inheritance and protection.

