Qatar Reunites Gaza Family In Co-Operation With Turkiye

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar, in co-operation with Turkiye, reunited one of the families of the wounded in the Gaza Strip with their relatives in Doha, as part of the initiative of the Amir to provide for 1,500 Palestinians from the Strip.

The family was received in Doha by HE of State for International Co-operation Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad and Turkish ambassador Dr Mustafa Goksu. In a statement to Qatar News Agency, HE the Minister of State for International Co-operation expressed Qatar's appreciation of Turkiye for its co-operation in facilitating the process of reuniting the family with its relatives. (QNA)

