Qatar Reunites Gaza Family In Co-Operation With Turkiye
Date
1/9/2025 11:04:32 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar, in co-operation with Turkiye, reunited one of the families of the wounded in the Gaza Strip with their relatives in Doha, as part of the initiative of His Highness the Amir to provide treatment for 1,500 Palestinians from the Strip.
The family was received in Doha by HE Minister of State for International Co-operation Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad and Turkish ambassador Dr Mustafa Goksu. In a statement to Qatar News Agency, HE the Minister of State for International Co-operation expressed Qatar's appreciation of Turkiye for its co-operation in facilitating the process of reuniting the family with its relatives. (QNA)
MENAFN09012025000067011011ID1109075116
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.