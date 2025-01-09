Chris Trapani, Co-Founder And CEO Of Christie's International Real Estate Sereno, Recognized On The 2025 Swanepoel Power 200

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Compiled annually by T3 Sixty, the SP 200 is widely regarded as the industry's standard for leadership rankings. This year's list is the result of nearly 500 hours of rigorous analysis by a team of 10 executives at T3 Sixty, who evaluated leaders based on criteria such as their power within their own organizations, reputation among peers, influence within their subgroup, and anticipated future impact.

"Being recognized on the Swanepoel Power 200 is a tremendous honor," shared Trapani. "This acknowledgment reflects the dedication and excellence of the entire team at Christie's International Real Estate Sereno. I'm incredibly proud of what we have achieved together - from our firm's exceptional production and professionalism to the profound impact of our Sereno 1% For Good Charitable Foundation, which has contributed $6.5 million to our communities since its inception."

Trapani's inclusion on this year's SP 200, where he ranked 184, underscores his remarkable contributions to the real estate industry. Under his direction, Christie's International Real Estate Sereno has built a strong reputation for high professional expectations, standards, and client-centric service. His vision emphasizes adapting to industry shifts while maintaining a strong focus on community and collaboration. Trapani's passion for creating meaningful change within the industry and elevating professional standards has not gone unnoticed, making this recognition a fitting testament to his ongoing efforts.

Since its inception in 2014, the SP 200 has served as a definitive benchmark for leadership excellence in real estate. Leaders are evaluated based on their ability to access or leverage capital, their organizational influence, their company's performance and trajectory, and their industry-wide reputation. T3 Sixty's methodology ensures that the rankings are free of sponsorships or preferential treatment, offering an unbiased reflection of the industry's most influential players.

About Christie's International Real Estate Sereno

Founded in 2006, Christie's International Real Estate Sereno is the largest locally owned and operated independent real estate company in Northern California, with 20 offices and over 650 agents in San Francisco, the Peninsula, East Bay, Santa Cruz, Marin, Wine Country, Tahoe, Sierra Foothills, and Central Coast, producing over $5.5B in annual sales volume in 2024.

In 2023, Christie's International Real Estate Sereno launched a major expansion with the addition of Christie's International Real Estate San Francisco | Marin | Wine Country. The venture serves San Francisco, Marin County, and the Wine Country region of Napa and Sonoma counties.

Christie's International Real Estate Sereno is ranked among the top five brokerages in the nation for both per-agent productivity and the highest average sales price. The company offers highly curated support resources, and provides agents with concierge services to strengthen client relationships. Its agent-driven Sereno 1% For Good Charitable Foundation is changing lives in local communities, and to date, has generated $6.5M in charitable donations given to over 550 local organizations.

SOURCE Christie's International Real Estate Sereno