The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Ray Hendrickson, JD, Ph.D. As A Pinnacle Lifetime Member

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Dr. Ray Hendrickson, JD, Ph.D., brings a wealth of expertise and experience to the field of forensic psychology in Seattle, marking a distinguished career transition from law to mental health. Renowned for his comprehensive understanding of forensic psychology, ethics, intelligence, treatment, and assessment, Dr. Hendrickson currently practices prominently in Seattle, focusing on evaluating and treating felons incarcerated at Monroe Prison.

Educationally, Dr. Hendrickson holds a diverse academic background. He earned his Bachelor of Science in chemistry from North Dakota State University, pursued doctoral studies in chemical thermodynamics at the University of Washington, and attained his JD (Juris Doctorate) from Western States University, College of Law. His pursuit of clinical psychology led to an MS from Pepperdine University and a Ph.D. from Alliant International University in Irvine, California.

Professionally, Dr. Hendrickson has made significant contributions to both the legal and psychological fields. With over 31 years practicing law in California, including roles as a contract psychologist with the California Department of Corrections and a forensic evaluator at Western State Hospital and Washington State Department of Social and Health Services, he has established himself as a leader in forensic psychology and evaluation.

Dr. Hendrickson's career is characterized by extensive teaching experience, serving as a Clinical Associate Professor at the University of Washington School of Medicine, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, and as an instructor of law courses at the University of California, Irvine. He also chaired the WSH Postdoctoral Fellowship Committee from 2010 to 2018, underscoring his commitment to education and professional development.

Beyond his professional achievements, Dr. Hendrickson is actively involved in humanitarian efforts, having participated in numerous mission trips to Mexico with the Blind Samaritans organization. In his leisure time, he enjoys aviation as a licensed pilot and instructor.

Dr. Hendrickson's affiliations include membership in the California Psychological Association, Washington State Psychological Association, Diplomat of the American College of Forensic Examiners International, and the American Psychological Association.

His dedication to the field of forensic psychology and commitment to ethical practice continue to shape his impactful contributions to mental health and legal communities alike.

