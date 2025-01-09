Zelensky: Additional Support Packages Worth $2B Agreed At Ramstein

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky says during today's meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format, additional support packages worth $2 billion were approved.

The head of state spoke with journalists in Italy, commenting on the results of the meeting, Ukrinform reports.

"I'd like to thank all partners, all defense chiefs, that's 50 countries plus. We had a very good meeting today and a very good result. Additional packages worth $2 billion to support Ukraine, plus, which is very important, eight capability coalitions. This is already on paper. Thirty-four countries already support these strategic coalitions," Zelensky said.

According to the president, all this certainly strengthens Ukraine.

"I am very glad that so many countries joined immediately. They will stand with us. Today, the strategy for 2025+ was approved. We understand that our Army will be strengthened with all these weapons, all these packages,” the president said.

He also reported that during the meeting, the question of whether the Ramstein format will be extended was not raised.“Because everyone understands that the next meeting is in February, everyone has already agreed on this. This platform, where such a large number of countries meet, is important for us. It is important that it continues its work,” the head of state emphasized.

He added that the question is not in the title – the main thing is that important decisions are made there regarding support for Ukraine.

Among the important results of the Ramstein meeting, Volodymyr Zelensky named the guaranteed supplies of additional air defense systems.

“We have confirmation, we have support. Not all 19 systems (previously the President stated that this many Patriot systems were lacking to completely close the sky from Russian missiles - ed.), I will say it frankly, but there is a fairly serious number of systems that partners have guaranteed. We will work to ensure that the systems arrive faster," he said.

As Ukrinform reported, today the 25th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group was held at the American military base Ramstein in Germany, chaired by the United States, with the participation of the military leadership from 50 countries, the President of Ukraine, the NATO Secretary General, and other leaders.