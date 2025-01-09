Calcutta HC Allows Suvendu Adhikari To Hold Protest Against Commercial Use Of Zoo Land

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 10 (IANS): A division bench of the Calcutta High Court, on Thursday, upheld the earlier order of the single-judge bench of the same court permitting the Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, to conduct a protest rally in Kolkata on Friday against the alleged use of land within the iconic zoological garden at Alipore for commercial purposes.

Denied the permission from Kolkata to conduct the protest rally from Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata to the National Library opposite to zoological garden at Alipore, the organisers of the rally had earlier approached the single-judge bench of Justice Jay Sengupta for permission.

On Wednesday, Justice Sengupta's bench permitted the protest rally.

On Thursday morning the state government approached the division bench headed by Justice Harish Tandon challenging the order of the single-judge bench.

The state government counsel argued that since the police were too busy on the occasion of the Gangasagar Mela, enough police arrangements could not be provided for the proposed rally.

The state government counsel also argued that the organisers of the rally were not aware of what they meant by "use of zoo land for commercial purposes".

"There cannot be a protest on every issue. Whether there will be a protest now on whether the high court building is painted red?" the state government counsel said.

However, finally, the division bench granted permission to conduct the rally.

However, it also observed that the rally should not cause obstructions for the commuters and provide space for emergency vehicles like ambulances.

At the same time, the division bench also observed that no provocative statement or slogan should be issued from the rally.