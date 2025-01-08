Parliament Reintroduces Mandatory Greenhouse Gas Emissions Monitoring System

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has endorsed a draft bill that reintroduces a mandatory system of greenhouse emissions monitoring, reporting and verification.

The relevant statement was made by Member of Parliament Yaroslav Zhelezniak (from the parliamentary faction 'Holos') on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

A total of 298 Members of Parliament voted in favor of legislative initiative No. 12131 .

The purpose of the document is to follow the strategic course for Ukraine's full membership in the European Union and fulfill Ukraine's commitments under the Ukraine Facility.

The corresponding system of greenhouse gas emissions monitoring, reporting and verification was launched in Ukraine on January 1, 2021. However, with the introduction of martial law in response to Russian armed aggression, reporting within the above system became voluntary.

The law reintroduces the mandatory system of greenhouse gas emissions monitoring, reporting and verification amid martial law, which will ensure the collection of verified and transparent data and allow for the next step in creating a greenhouse gas emissions quota trading system in Ukraine as the most effective market mechanism for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

A reminder that Ukraine's national emissions quota trading system is expected to be launched in pilot mode from 2025.