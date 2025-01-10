Taiwan Hypersonics Aim For Deep Strikes On The Mainland

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Taiwan's latest hypersonic missiles allow for precise long-range strikes on China's vital infrastructure and military installations, a significant advancement in the self-governing island's defense strategy amid rising tensions with Beijing.

Last month, multiple sources reported that Taiwan is developing hypersonic missiles capable of striking targets deep into northern China, with ranges extending beyond 2,000 kilometers.

The National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and (NCSIST) has already mass-produced the Ching Tien supersonic missile, with a 1,200–2,000 kilometer range, and is working to upgrade it into the Ching Tien hypersonic cruise missile.

Taiwan reportedly began producing the Ching Tien hypersonic cruise missile in late 2024 and delivered small quantities to the Taiwanese Air Force and Missile Command. In the future, Taiwan aims to deploy 10 sets of mobile systems with 20 missiles at Pingtung County, south of the island, according to reports.

The Ching Tien hypersonic cruise missile will reportedly transition from bunker-style launch systems to mobile platforms, enhancing survivability and strike capability. The Taiwanese military considers 12×12 chassis trucks from Czech manufacturer Tatra as primary launch vehicles, while US-made Oshkosh M983 trucks are an alternative.

The Ching Tien missile series, first deployed last year, represents Taiwan's inaugural strategic weapon capable of reaching targets as far as Hohhot, Inner Mongolia. The project, reportedly part of an NT$13.5 billion (US$411 million) budget under the codename“Feiji No 2,” underscores Taiwan's push to bolster deep-strike capabilities amid escalating regional tensions.

Efforts also involve developing advanced materials and rocket engines to refine the missiles further, with the NCSIST leveraging domestic expertise to achieve hypersonic speeds. This initiative aligns with Taiwan's strategic pivot toward more mobile and survivable defense systems.

Asia Times has previously reported on Taiwan's long-range missile projects. Taiwan has unveiled the Hsiung Feng IIE (HF-2E) long-range cruise missile, targeting critical Chinese installations and cities like Beijing and Shanghai.

This missile, with a reported range of up to 1,200 kilometers, demonstrates Taiwan's intent to counter potential naval blockades and preemptive strikes by China.