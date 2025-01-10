Sinner Happy With 'So Many First Times' In 2024 Season

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) World No.1 Jannik Sinner is eyeing many more titles in 2025 after having the memorable 2024 season, which saw him reaching the world summit and also winning multiple triumphs.

“It was a massive change. Many, many things have changed. Last year there were so many first times. Not only first time winning a Grand Slam, but also the year before, the first time of Davis Cup. Then after becoming World No. 1, then winning also the year-end (Nitto ATP) Finals. There are not so many first times left in our sport. Obviously there are still two different Grand Slams that I'm still missing," Sinner said.

The Italian star has emphasised the importance of constant improvement. During the offseason, he collaborated with his team on what he described as minor adjustments, believing that attention to small details could make a significant impact moving forward.

“Of course, one part is very important for me, trying to mix up the game a little bit more, trying to move forward a little bit. That's exactly what we were trying to do in the offseason. Service motion slightly different. Even if from outside you cannot see these changes, but as a player you realise it.

“I think tennis is an all-around game. Also, the physical part is very important. The mental part is very important. We made some changes, but let's see this year how it goes," he said.

Melbourne holds a special place in Sinner's heart, as it marks the stage where he began to shine. Now 23, he aims to continue making his mark on the sport as he kicks off the new season. Sinner faces Nicolas Jarry in the first round of the Australian Open.

"It's a very special, special place to be back. Many, many things have changed on and off the court. Very glad that these memories will always be in my mind for so, so many years.

“Let's see what I can do this year. It's a question that I think (none) of us can answer. But it's good to be back here, and we'll see what the tournament is going to say," Sinner said.