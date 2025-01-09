California Credit Union Offering Relief Programs To Members Impacted By Los Angeles Wildfires

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

California Credit Union

has announced that it will offer special relief programs to support current members who have been impacted by the Los Angeles County wildfires. Programs include:



Loan Payment Assistance : Members may skip a payment, with all fees waived, on their Consumer auto loan and/or Signature Plus loan (Personal Loan).



Penalty-Free Certificate Withdrawals : Members with certificate accounts may request early withdrawal to cover expenses with no fees or penalties.

Reduced Rate (APR) Signature Loans : Members may apply for a signature loan at a 4.00% lower rate than the current lowest rate offered by the credit union with a variety of terms. Members may receive up to two times their most recent net paycheck, up to $3,000.



"The wildfires have been devastating for many in our communities and we're here to help. California Credit Union members can rest assured we will work alongside them with a variety of special assistance programs to help alleviate some of the financial stress they may be experiencing," said California Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell. "We encourage members who may be impacted to contact us with questions or concerns about their finances so we can assist them through this challenging time."

For more information, members should contact California Credit Union at 800.334.8788, visit any credit union branch or go to ccu .

About California Credit Union

California Credit Union

is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 with assets of $5 billion, approximately 200,000 members and 25 retail branches. Named a Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union in 2024, California Credit Union serves community members and businesses in the California counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego and Ventura as well as school employees throughout the state. The credit union operates in San Diego and Riverside Counties as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. The credit union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. California Credit Union is certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) with a Low Income Designation, offering inclusive products and services to build financial stability in our underserved communities, including a checking account certified as meeting the Bank On National Account Standards. Visit ccu for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @CaliforniaCreditUnion.

