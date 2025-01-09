China Shatters Grain Production Record, Harvesting 706.5 Million Tons In 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) China's agricultural sector has achieved a remarkable milestone, producing a record-breaking 706.5 million tons of grain in 2024.



This historic harvest marks a 1.6% increase from the previous year and represents the first time the country's grain output has surpassed the 700 million ton threshold.



The National Bureau of Statistics reported that this achievement stems from larger harvests of staple including rice, wheat, and corn. Rice production rose by 0.5% to 207.5 million tons, while wheat output grew by 2.6% to 140.1 million tons.



Corn saw a significant jump of 2.1%, reaching 294.92 million tons. This bumper harvest is attributed to expanded planting areas and improved crop yields.



The national grain-sowing area increased by 0.3% to 119.34 million hectares, marking the fifth consecutive year of expansion. Notably, rice planting area grew for the first time in four years, while corn planting expanded by 1.2%.







China's agricultural success reflects the government's strategic focus on bolstering food security and self-sufficiency. The country has implemented various measures to boost domestic grain production.

China's Agricultural Strategy

These include increased subsidies for farmers, investments in agricultural technology, and the protection of arable land. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs has set ambitious goals for the future.



It aims to increase grain production by 50 million metric tons by 2030. This target aligns with China's broader objective of maintaining 95% self-sufficiency in staple grains.



However, challenges persist. China still relies heavily on imports for certain key agricultural products, particularly soybeans and corn. The country is actively working to reduce this dependence by focusing on increasing domestic production of these crops.



As China continues to refine its agricultural strategies and invest in technological advancements, the global food landscape may see further transformations.



This record harvest not only strengthens China's food security but also has significant implications for international agricultural markets and trade patterns.



