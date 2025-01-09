Ecuador’S $3 Billion Hydroelectric Plant Faces Collapse By 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Local report on Ecuador's looming crisis. The country's largest power source, Coca Codo Sinclair hydroelectric plant, faces potential collapse. This $3 billion facility provides nearly a third of Ecuador's electricity.



However, its location in a disaster-prone valley threatens its survival. A U.S. Corps of Engineers study warns of imminent danger. Erosion could reach the plant's water intake by 2026.



Sediment from a collapsed waterfall might bury parts of the installation. These risks jeopardize Ecuador's energy stability and economic future. The plant's troubles began long before its 2016 opening.



Construction defects, cost overruns, and corruption allegations plagued the project. Now, natural disasters pose the greatest threat. The San Rafael waterfall's collapse in 2020 accelerated erosion in the area.







Ecuador faces limited options to address the crisis. The country currently rents a floating fuel-oil plant to mitigate power outages. It also imports electricity from Colombia, but supply interruptions persist.

Ecuador's Hydropower Crisis

Developing alternative energy sources would take years. The situation highlights the risks of overreliance on hydropower. Ecuador depends on it for 80% of its electricity needs.



This vulnerability extends to other developing nations. Climate change exacerbates these risks, affecting water levels and weather patterns. President Daniel Noboa promises to diversify Ecuador's energy mix.



His plans include completing another hydroelectri project and expanding transmission lines. However, these solutions may not address immediate concerns.



Local communities bear the brunt of the crisis. Erosion threatens nearby towns like San Luis. Residents face relocation as their homes become uninhabitable. Former eco-tourism businesses have been destroyed by the changing landscape.



Celec, Ecuador's state electric company, attempts to mitigate the damage. It's building a $17.3 million permeable dam and installing cement pillars in the riverbed. However, experts question if these measures will suffice.



The Coca Codo Sinclair saga serves as a cautionary tale. It demonstrates the perils of pursuing megaprojects without adequate risk assessment. As Ecuador plans new hydroelectric ventures, concerns arise about repeating past mistakes.



In addition, the country's energy future hangs in the balance. Maintaining Coca Codo Sinclair could cost hundreds of millions in ongoing remediation.



Alternatives like large-scale solar parks offer potential solutions. Ecuador must carefully weigh its options to ensure a stable, sustainable energy future.

