Man Has Held His Hand Raised For More Than 45 Years

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Amar Bharati has been raising his hand for more than 45 years and doesn't plan to lower it any time soon.

Everyone's held their hand up at one point, most likely in school growing up. After about two or three minutes at most, your arm starts to ache, so you have two options: one, you switch arms; or two, you use your other hand to support your elbow, which only soothes the pain for about five seconds.

Bharati is in a different league. One day, he decided to completely upend his life by raising his arm – and it's never met his waist ever since.

In 1973, Bharati was working at an Indian bank. He was married with three children and led a modest life – until suddenly, he decided to abandon everything in order to dedicate his entire life to Shiva, a Hindu deity.

In order to truly serve his religious beliefs, he came up with an idea: he'd raise his hand and never lower it.

'I don't ask for much. Why do we fight between us, why is there so much hate and enmity between us? I want all Indians to live in peace. I want the whole world to live in peace,' he said in an earlier interview.

