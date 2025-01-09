Kherson Air Strike Increases Number Of Casualties To 10, Damages 39 Buildings

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian air strike on Kherson damaged 39 residential buildings, a university building, and bombs fell on private homes and a kindergarten. The number of has increased to ten.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the of the Kherson region.

“Today, at about 11 o'clock in the morning, Russian launched an air strike on Kherson . Russian war criminals dropped four bombs on the city,” the police said.

It is noted that the bombs fell on private houses, a kindergarten, the territory of a factory, and a service station. Also, 39 residential buildings and a building of a higher education institution were damaged.

Investigative teams and police bomb squads, patrol officers, rescuers and medics were working at the sites of the attacks.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson RMA, also posted a video from the site of a guided aerial bomb hitting private homes.

“At 11:00 a.m., another woman in Kherson sustained injuries as a result of enemy shelling,” the statement said .

As noted, the 65-year-old victim was treated by doctors on the spot. She has a contusion, explosive and closed head injury, and a right shoulder injury. The woman was in the house at the time of the attack.

Guided bombs strike in: 13 killed, number of injured rises to 63

As Ukrinform reported , earlier the authorities informed that the Russian military had struck Kherson with three guided bombs, there was destruction, and a hit was recorded on an enterprise, an educational institution and a kindergarten.

Photo: Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office