Number Of Casualties In Zaporizhzhia Rises To 120 As Result Of Russian Strike

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Zaporizhzhia, the number of of yesterday's air strike has increased to 120.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Ukrinform reports.

“The number of wounded as a result of yesterday's enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia increased to 120 people,” he wrote.

According to him, doctors are providing assistance to all the victims.



























































Earlier it was reported that the Russian army hit the city with a FAB-500 . 13 people were killed. About 60 people are in hospitals, including 11 in intensive care units.