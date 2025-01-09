Missiles For Air Defense, Joint Production: DM Of Ukraine Meets With Italian DM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Defense Rustem Umerov discussed with his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto the issue of missiles for air defense systems that Italy can provide to Ukraine.

Umerov announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

The ministers also discussed the prospect of joint production of air defense systems and missiles for them, which will make it possible to create long-term solutions to meet the needs of both countries.

Umerov expressed gratitude to Italy for its continued support of Ukraine and the recently announced aid package.

“We look forward to the prompt delivery of this assistance to our military,” he said.

The Ukrainian Defense Minister also emphasized the importance of the transfer of Italian armored personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles. He noted Italy's key role in the Armored Vehicle Coalition.

Umerov emphasized that Ukraine is open to new formats of cooperation with leading Italian defense companies. The ministers agreed to continue the dialog in this area with concrete proposals in the near future.

“Meetings with Mr. Crosetto are always productive. I am sincerely grateful to my Italian friends for their determination and support,” Umerov said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on December 16, the Italian government approved the allocation of the tenth military aid package to Ukraine.

Photo: Rustem Umerov, Facebook