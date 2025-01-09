(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Key insights into evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Football Apparel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.8% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 3661.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.4 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 55% Key countries Germany, UK, France, US, China, Japan, Brazil, Italy, India, and Canada Key companies profiled Adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., ANTA Sports Products Ltd., ASICS Corp., Certor Sports LLC, Columbia Sportswear Co., Geox S.p.A, Iconix International, JOMA SPORT SA, Lotto sport Italia Spa, Mizuno Corp., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., Pentland Brands Ltd., PUMA SE, Select Sport AS, Skechers USA Inc., Under Armour Inc., Xenith LLC, and Xtep International Holdings Ltd.

The Football Apparel Market is thriving, with online platforms driving sales. Augmented reality (AR) and digital technologies enable virtual try-ons, enhancing fan engagement. Eco-friendly merchandise, including football kits, caps, boots, shorts, and accessories, is popular. Brands offer sustainable materials like organic cotton, recycled polyester, and biodegradable fabrics. Official club stores dominate, but personal brands and sponsorships also influence sales. Limited-edition jerseys, influenced by the athleisure trend, athletic apparel, and health and wellness, are in demand. Digital technologies, such as performance wear technology and smart textiles, improve fabric performance. Raw material prices impact the market, with a shift towards eco-friendly materials. Football culture extends to sports-related products like homeware, toys, fitness equipment, and health awareness items. Injury prevention gear for sports like ice hockey and protective gear for amateurs are growing categories. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and sports personnel collaborations add excitement. Sports sectors like cricket, baseball, basketball, and hockey contribute to the market's diversity.



Football apparel manufacturers effectively use sports campaigns featuring well-known football players as a marketing strategy. These endorsements, often involving leading celebrities in the sport, make it easier for companies to persuade customers. Annual endorsement deals between competitors and popular players help boost sales significantly. For instance, Nike's USD14.4-million-per-year agreements with two prominent South American and European football players illustrate this successful marketing approach.



.



The football apparel market is currently facing a significant challenge due to the prevalence of counterfeit products. Major vendors are reporting issues with the sale of fake merchandise in various countries. In a recent operation, the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center and the National Football League in the US seized over 267,511 counterfeit sports items worth approximately USD97.8 million. This issue negatively impacts original football apparel prices and profit margins for manufacturing companies. Counterfeit goods not only devalue authentic merchandise but also harm brand reputation. Efforts to combat this issue include increased enforcement and consumer education.

This football apparel market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Professional player 1.2 Amateur player



2.1 Football shirts

2.2 Football pants and shorts 2.3 Others



3.1 Europe

3.2 APAC

3.3 North America

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Professional player-

The football apparel market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing number of professional football clubs and their players establishing their branded merchandise. For instance, Paris Saint-Germain's recent opening of a flagship store in New York signifies their ambition to become a leading fashion brand in sports. Post-match sales from professional clubs contribute substantially to their revenue. In March 2024, Bayern launched its first bespoke jersey from Adidas. The expanding football leagues in Europe and APAC fuel the demand for top-quality, comfortable, and long-lasting football apparel. The trend of wearing athleisure has also boosted the market, as people use football apparel for non-sports activities. These factors collectively contribute to the anticipated growth of the professional player segment in the global football apparel market.

The Football Apparel Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing popularity of the sport and advancements in digital technologies. Fans and athletes alike are drawn to the latest football clothing items, including kits, caps, boots, shorts, and accessories. Digital technologies such as augmented reality (AR) are revolutionizing the shopping experience, allowing consumers to virtually try on merchandise before making a purchase. Eco-friendly materials are also gaining traction in the market, as consumers become more conscious of their impact on the environment. Brands are responding by producing athletic apparel made from breathable fabrics, moisture-wicking materials, and eco-friendly materials. The market for football apparel extends beyond players and teams, with fitness enthusiasts and health-conscious individuals embracing the trend towards athleisure. The market for sports apparel also includes protective gear for sports such as ice hockey, as well as clothing designed for injury prevention and performance enhancement. Overall, the football apparel market is a dynamic and innovative space, driven by the needs and desires of consumers and the latest advancements in digital technologies.

The football apparel market is experiencing significant growth due to the popularity of football and the trend towards an active lifestyle. Online platforms are revolutionizing the industry with digital technologies such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual try-ons, allowing fans to preview football kits, caps, boots, shorts, and accessories in a more interactive way. Eco-friendly merchandise is also gaining traction, with brands offering sustainable options made from organic cotton, recycled polyester, and biodegradable fabrics. Football culture extends beyond the pitch, with sports-related products including apparel, footwear, homeware, toys, fitness equipment, and health awareness items. Fan engagement is a key driver of sales, with personal brands, sponsorships, and limited-edition jerseys appealing to collectors and enthusiasts. The athleisure trend continues to influence the market, with performance fabrics, smart textiles, and breathable materials prioritized for comfort and functionality. The sports sector also includes ice hockey, protective gear, and amateur sports, while textile waste and synthetic vs. Natural materials remain important considerations for manufacturers. Emerging technologies such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and performance wear technology are also shaping the future of the football apparel market. Other sports categories like cricket, baseball, basketball, and hockey also contribute to the diverse range of sports apparel available.

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Application



Professional Player

Amateur Player

Product



Football Shirts



Football Pants And Shorts

Others

Geography



Europe



APAC



North America



South America Middle East And Africa



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

