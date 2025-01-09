Gaza Death Toll From Israel's Deadly Aggression Surpasses 46,006

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) GAZA /PNN /

The Israeli committed three massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, resulting in the killing of 70 civilians and the injury of 104 others, according to medical sources.

The number of people killed since the start of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip on October 7th, 2023, has surged to 46,006, the majority of whom are children and women. Some 109,378 others have been wounded.

Thousands of are still trapped under the rubble or scattered on the roads, as ambulance and civil defense teams are facing difficulties in reaching them due to the continued Israeli attacks, the massive amount of debris and the shortage of fuel and heavy equipment.