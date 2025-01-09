Gaza Death Toll From Israel's Deadly Aggression Surpasses 46,006
(MENAFN- Palestine News Network )
GAZA /PNN /
The Israeli Occupation army committed three massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, resulting in the killing of 70 civilians and the injury of 104 others, according to medical sources.
The number of people killed since the start of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip on October 7th, 2023, has surged to 46,006, the majority of whom are children and women. Some 109,378 others have been wounded.
Thousands of victims are still trapped under the rubble or scattered on the roads, as ambulance and civil defense teams are facing difficulties in reaching them due to the continued Israeli attacks, the massive amount of debris and the shortage of fuel and heavy equipment.
MENAFN09012025000205011050ID1109073946
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.