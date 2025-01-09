HEALI Launches HEALI BUMP: The First-To-Market Wide-Strip Kinesiology Tape Designed Exclusively For Maternity Support

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A Breakthrough in Maternity Care

Created using Dermatologically Tested and Pregnancy-Safe Materials

Female Founders: Heather Sloan and Enwei Li of Heali

Innovative Maternity Solution Offers Pain Relief, Stretch Mark Prevention, and Unparalleled Support for Expectant Mothers

- Co-Founder Heather SloanTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- HEALI Medical, the wellness company dedicated to providing innovative and safe solutions for health, is proud to announce the launch of HEALI BUMP , a game-changing kinesiology tape designed to support expectant mothers through pregnancy and beyond. HEALI BUMP combines advanced technology with holistic care to offer pain relief, reducing the appearance of stretch marks, and overall support for a healthier and more comfortable pregnancy journey.Dr. Sura Edmond, MD, MBS, OB/GYN and Medical Advisor to HEALI, praises the product, stating,“I highly recommend HEALI BUMP - a safe and very beneficial option for help with pain relief, stretch mark prevention, and overall support.”Developed with input from leading medical experts and mothers alike, HEALI BUMP represents a breakthrough in maternity care, blending clinically proven materials with natural ingredients. It addresses some of the most common challenges faced during pregnancy, including back pain, abdominal discomfort, and skin elasticity concerns.A Mission Rooted in Women's Wellness: HEALI was founded by Heather Sloan and Enwei Li, two visionaries committed to improving the lives of women through meaningful innovation. Reflecting on their journey, Heather Sloan shares,“HEALI BUMP was created out of a deep understanding of what women go through during pregnancy. We wanted to design a solution that not only works but also supports moms with love and care.”Enwei Li adds,“Our goal at HEALI is to empower women with products that blend science and compassion. HEALI BUMP is the embodiment of that vision, and we couldn't be more excited to share it with the world.”What Makes HEALI BUMP Unique?1. Multi-functional Support: Designed to help relieve common pregnancy pains, including lower back and abdominal discomfort.2. Helps Reduce the Appearance of Stretch Marks: Infused with nourishing natural oils to help improve skin elasticity and hydration.3. Safe and Effective: Crafted with natural, pregnancy-safe ingredients that have been carefully tested for quality and safety4. Medical-Endorsed Design: Developed by Health Care Practitioners. Vetted by OB/GYNs to ensure the highest standards of care5. Optimal Care for Pregnancy and Postpartum RecoveryAvailable Now. HEALI BUMP is sold at 3500 Walmart USA locations (also found on Walmart); London Drugs Canada; and Amazon. Expectant mothers can learn more about the product and its benefits by visiting the website or consulting with their healthcare provider.Heali Medical is a leader in the kinesiology tape market. Each product is uniquely infused with natural, therapeutic ingredients, setting them apart as market leaders in the industry. Additional products include Heali Sport, Heali Beauty, and Heali Plantar Fasciitis. Available at select Walmart and Walgreen stores. Also available on Amazon and at .***HEALI Medical is a wellness brand founded on the principles of science, compassion, and innovation. HEALI delivers transformative solutions that enhance health and well-being. As the winner of the Small Business Award, Heali medical has been recognized for its entrepreneurial excellence, community impact, and commitment to providing high-quality, customer-focused products. This honor underscores HEALI's dedication to innovation and its mission to empower individuals with solutions that enhance their lives.Explore HEALI Medical's range of thoughtfully crafted products at and experience the difference of award-winning care and innovation.For press inquiries, product samples, or interviews with HEALI founders Heather Sloan and Enwei Li, or Medical Advisor Dr. Sura Edmond, please contact:Christina Kroll

Christina Kroll

Kroll PR

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.