CIEE And AAIDN Announce The 2025 Douglass-O'connell Global Interns In Ireland

MENAFN - PR Newswire) TheFrederick Douglass-Daniel O'Connell Global Internship in Irelandis a collaboration between Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs, theAfrican American Irish Diaspora(AAIDN), and theCouncil on International Educational Exchange(CIEE). The program honors twoiconic leaders and successful businessmen who worked their entire lives in Ireland, the United States, and around the world to advance civil rights, social justice, and economic mobility for all.

Over 500 students applied from hundreds of prestigious institutions of higher education, including Ivy League schools, Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), private colleges, and flagship public universities.

The 2025 Douglass-O'Connell Global Interns in Ireland are:



Arizona State University , Keana Pope, Business Marketing

Babson College , Ava Beery, Business Management

Colorado State University , Jaellyn Erickson, Environmental Engineering

Rhodes College , Johnathan Burch, Political Science

Spelman College , Myana Garrison, Public Health

University of Alabama , Zachary Cole, Mathematics

University of Georgia , Rayna Carter

University of Mississippi , Aminata Ba, Economics

University of North Georgia , Mauricio Gonzalez, Political Science

University of Pennsylvania , Erin Jeon, English Literature

Vanderbilt University , Lizbeth Ramirez, Economics Villanova University , Rita Sogoti, Criminal Justice

The 2025 Douglass-O'Connell Global Interns in Ireland are featured in this video .

Students were selected from a highly competitive pool of applicants based on their desire to gain real-world work experience in Ireland, their interest learning more about Irish history and culture as well as the business acumen and social justice impact of Frederick Douglass and Daniel O'Connell, and their commitment to helping our world become more inclusive, just, and peaceful.



Students will

intern with an Ireland-based company, attend lectures on Irish history and culture, and participate in extracurricular and networking activities in Dublin, Cork, and Belfast. Students choose from dozens of internship placement opportunities, such as writing, editing, and publishing articles for one of Ireland's leading media companies; analyzing data trends to optimize urban transportation for a cutting-edge tech startup; or advocating for the human rights of those living in chronic poverty. Each student is provided an internship placement, academic lectures, housing, airfare, and a living stipend.



"As these talented students gain professional experience in an Irish workplace, they acquire intercultural skills and a network of international contacts that will set them up for long-term personal and career success," said AAIDN Founder and Chairman Dennis Brownlee. "At the same time, they are building bridges of understanding between Ireland and America."

"The Douglass-O'Connell program introduces a new generation of young leaders to today's diverse and vibrant Ireland," said James P. Pellow, Ed.D., President and CEO of CIEE. "It's a privilege to partner with AAIDN and Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs to help increase diversity abroad as we also help unite the diverse and global Irish diaspora."

To increase diversity abroad even further, all 500+ students who completed applications but were not selected as one of the 2025 Douglass-O'Connell Global Interns in Ireland will receive a

$1,500 Douglass-O'Connell Scholars Grant

that can be used toward any of CIEE's 200+

summer or semester

study abroad programs through Spring 2026.



For more about CIEE's Frederick Douglass-Daniel O'Connell Global Internship in Ireland, visit

ciee/fddo

About CIEE:

Since 1947, CIEE has built bridges between different people, different countries, and different cultures through study abroad and international exchange programs that advance peace in our world. We change lives, our alumni change the world. Learn more at

ciee .

About AAIDN:

Since 2020, the African American Irish Diaspora Network has fostered relationships between African Americans, Ireland, and the Irish Diaspora. AAIDN promotes programs in education, the arts, entrepreneurship, and culture that unite African American and Irish communities. AAIDN's mission is supported by both Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs and the government of Northern Ireland. Learn more at

aaidnet .

Media contact: Leslie Taylor, [email protected] , (207) 553-4274

SOURCE Council on International Educational Exchange (CIEE)